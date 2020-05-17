Joan E. (Dautrich) Colsher, 87, formerly of Pennside, Lower Alsace Twp., passed Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the Berkshire Center, Exeter Twp. She was the wife of the late William E. Colsher, Jr. Born in Abington, PA, she was a daughter of the late Arthur D. Dautrich and Carrie H. (Kunkelman) Dautrich. She was a graduate of Mount Penn High School, Class of 1950, and was employed as an underwriter for CNA Insurance in Reading for 34 years, prior to retiring in 1984. She was then employed as a customer service representative by the Loomis Company in Wyomissing for 10 years. She was a member of Alsace Lutheran Church, Muhlenberg Twp., and a friend of Kissinger’s Church, Wyomissing. She was also a long-time member of Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lower Alsace Twp., where she served on the church council for several years. She is survived by her son, J. Keith Colsher, husband of Celia Colsher of Brecknock Twp., grandsons Collin Colsher of Brooklyn, NY, and Aaron Colsher of Philadelphia, and her twin sister, Joyce A. Young, widow of William L. Young of Lower Alsace Twp. and niece, Karen Kreeger, from Media, PA. The family thanks the dedicated staff of the Berkshire Center for their care and compassion, especially during these remarkable times. A private funeral service will be livestreamed from the Bean Funeral Home in Shillington on Thursday May 21 at 11:00AM, Pastor Mark E. Brophy and Pastor David Reinwald will officiate. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Park. A celebration of the life of Mrs. Colsher is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Berks County Alzheimer’s Disease Assoc., 237 Court St, Reading, PA 19601 in memory of Mrs. Joan E. Colsher. The Bean Funeral Home, Shillington, is overseeing arrangements and online condolences may be made and the service may be viewed at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 17 to May 24, 2020.