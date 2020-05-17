Joan Colsher
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan E. (Dautrich) Colsher, 87, formerly of Pennside, Lower Alsace Twp., passed Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the Berkshire Center, Exeter Twp. She was the wife of the late William E. Colsher, Jr. Born in Abington, PA, she was a daughter of the late Arthur D. Dautrich and Carrie H. (Kunkelman) Dautrich. She was a graduate of Mount Penn High School, Class of 1950, and was employed as an underwriter for CNA Insurance in Reading for 34 years, prior to retiring in 1984. She was then employed as a customer service representative by the Loomis Company in Wyomissing for 10 years. She was a member of Alsace Lutheran Church, Muhlenberg Twp., and a friend of Kissinger’s Church, Wyomissing. She was also a long-time member of Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lower Alsace Twp., where she served on the church council for several years. She is survived by her son, J. Keith Colsher, husband of Celia Colsher of Brecknock Twp., grandsons Collin Colsher of Brooklyn, NY, and Aaron Colsher of Philadelphia, and her twin sister, Joyce A. Young, widow of William L. Young of Lower Alsace Twp. and niece, Karen Kreeger, from Media, PA. The family thanks the dedicated staff of the Berkshire Center for their care and compassion, especially during these remarkable times. A private funeral service will be livestreamed from the Bean Funeral Home in Shillington on Thursday May 21 at 11:00AM, Pastor Mark E. Brophy and Pastor David Reinwald will officiate. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Park. A celebration of the life of Mrs. Colsher is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Berks County Alzheimer’s Disease Assoc., 237 Court St, Reading, PA 19601 in memory of Mrs. Joan E. Colsher. The Bean Funeral Home, Shillington, is overseeing arrangements and online condolences may be made and the service may be viewed at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 17 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bean Funeral Homes
129 East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 376-1120
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved