Joan Crawl
Joan Elizabeth DeBooth Smith Crawl, 58, of Lebanon, PA, transitioned from this earthly realm to take her place among the heavenly Angels on Monday, September 30, 2020, in Good Samaritan Hospital after fighting a courageous 3 year battle with Cancer. Born May 14, 1962 in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Norman, Sr. (Sonny) and Joann (Coleman) DeBooth. Joan was educated in the Reading School District. Joan was employed as a Tax Professional, Licensed Beautician, and Seamstress. She loved gardening and was an accomplished Gardner. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist, which her grandfather was Founder and Pastored. Joan was very talented and wore many hats; a jack of all trades. First and foremost Joan was a dedicated Daughter, Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend. An amazing carefree spirit with a beautiful soul who always had a smile on her face even when in pain. Joan leaves to cherish loving memories her daughter Jonika Lynn Jackson, Her Mother Joanne Kinley and her 4 grandchildren: Ajiea Hargrave, Joseph Lacend, Sarai Jackson and Michai Gulley. Sisters: Evelyn, Norma, Stephanie, Gloria, Diane, Iris, Karen, Brenda, Antoinette, and Alee. Brothers: Jack, James, Lynford, Norbert, Angelo, Charles and Anthony. In addition to numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. She was predeceased by her father, daughter, grandson and grandparents. Family and friends are invited to Celebrate Joan’s Life on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in Henninger Funeral Home located at 252 North Fifth St., Reading, PA 19601, Viewing from 10:00 a.m. to 12 Noon with Services beginning at 12 Noon. Interment at Pleasant View Cemetery, 650 Fritztown Road, Sinking Spring, PA 19608

Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Henninger Funeral Home Inc & Crematory
229 N 5Th St
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 373-4500
