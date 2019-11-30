|
Joan A. Diefenderfer, 83, of Cumru Township, died November 28, 2019, Thanksgiving Day, at Green Hills Manor, with her son and daughter by her side. She was the wife of the late Ned E. Diefenderfer, who passed away on July 14, 2010, and with whom she shared over 50 wonderful years of marriage and friendship until his death. Born on December 13, 1935, in Reading, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Leon and Adeline (Miller) McCall. She is survived by her two children, Mark A. Diefenderfer, Sinking Spring; and Kristin A. Kearney (Rick Kallish), Exeter. She is also survived by a sister, Shirley A. Achey, wife of the late William S. Achey, Audubon, Pa.; as well as a niece, Lori Achey Decker; and nephew, Michael Achey. Joan and her family were members of Peace Lutheran Church in the Riverside community of Reading. They also participated in the services of Atonement Lutheran Church in Wyomissing. Joan graduated from Reading High School in 1953. After graduation, she worked briefly for Polymer Corporation before meeting Ned and raising her two children. A lifelong resident of Reading and Berks County, Joan participated actively in her community. She had a passion for dancing and was a member of the Reading Civic Opera Society. She was a former board member of the Reading and Berks County YMCA, where she dedicated her energy to championing its youth programs. Joan was an accomplished swimmer and a member of the Reading YMCA Masters Swimming Team. Both Joan and Ned were active members of the Berkshire Country Club and spent much of their retirement on the golf course, where one of Joan’s proudest moments was making a hole in one. Along with her husband, Joan was a dedicated Reading Phillies fan and spent most winters with friends in Clearwater, Fla., enjoying the Philadelphia Phillies Spring Training Camp. In addition to all of her talents, Joan’s greatest gift was her willingness to sacrifice and give to others. She was a constant and loyal partner to Ned, cheerleader, confidant and nurturer to her two children and had a deep and abiding sense of compassion for anyone who needed help or a friend. The family would like to thank the dedicated and compassionate staff from the Green Hills Manor, Comfort Keepers and Compassus Hospice who cared for Joan and allowed her to live her last days with purpose, dignity and grace. Friends may visit with Joan’s family at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, on Friday, December 6, at 10:00 a.m., with services to follow at the funeral home, beginning at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Joan’s memory to Atonement Lutheran Church, 5 Wyomissing Blvd., Wyomissing, PA 19610, The United Way of Berks County, 501 Washington St. #601, Reading, PA 19601, or to the Reading Hospital Foundation, 301 S Seventh Avenue, Reading, PA 19611. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc, West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019