Joan E. (Breisch) Kramlich Joan E. (Breisch) Kramlich, 73, of Reading, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, in her home. She was the wife of the late Thomas V. Kramlich, who passed away January 25, 2000. Born in Reading, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Miriam (Frey) Breisch. Joan worked at Luden's for many years until her retirement. Joan is survived by her sons: Thomas P. Kramlich, companion of Stephanie, Birdsboro, Michael Fletcher, Reading, Jeffrey Kramlich, husband of Kelly, Butler, PA; nephew Ed Gensemer; and brother Harold. She is predeceased by her children Brian Kramlich and Cheryl Batz. A private service will be held at Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. and interment will be private.