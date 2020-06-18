Joan E. Lloyd Joan E. Lloyd, 91, formerly of Exeter Twp., passed away on March 21, 2020, at The Highlands at Wyomissing. Her husband, Dr. Edgar C. Lloyd, passed away on November 19, 2017. Born in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late Francis C. and Ada M. (Saylor) Erhard. She was a graduate of Reading High School in 1946 and Fitzgerald Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, Philadelphia in 1949. Joan was a member of both St. Catharine of Siena Roman Catholic Church and St. Ignatius Roman Catholic Church. She was a former Eucharistic Minister. She is survived by seven children: Lawrence Lloyd, Stephen Lloyd, husband of Karen Lloyd; Constance Lloyd; Bernadette Lloyd-Sobolow, wife of Gary Sobolow; Matthew Lloyd, husband of Sandi Lloyd; Dr. Benjamin Lloyd, husband of Cheryl Lloyd; and Therese Lloyd McCoy, wife of John McCoy. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by two children, Francis C. Lloyd and Mary Theresa Lloyd, and one grandchild, Francis P. Lloyd as well as her sister and brother-in-law, Mary “Betty” and Paul Lawlor. A Mass celebrating Joan’s life will be held Friday, July 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Ignatius Roman Catholic Church, 2600 St. Albans Drive, Sinking Spring. Condolences and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.