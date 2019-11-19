|
Joan A. Ebling Joan A. Ebling, 85, of Wyomissing, PA, passed away Sunday, November 17th, at her residence. Born in Minersville, PA on December 20, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Harold & Ann (Hradel) Keating. She was the loving wife of Robert E. Ebling. She was a graduate of Pottsville High School, and was a homemaker all her life. Joan was a member of St. John Baptist De La Salle, Shillington, PA. In addition to her husband, Joan is also survived by two sisters: Deborah A. Kumpaitis, Virginia Beach, VA, Lucille E. Harrig, Morrisville, PA, and a brother, Harold W. Keating, Fort Lauderdale, FL, and numerous nieces & nephews. Private service and interment at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, will be held at the family’s convenience. To extend online condolences, visit, www.gsesfuneralhomes.com Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019