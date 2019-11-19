Home

Joan Ebling


1933 - 2019
Joan Ebling Obituary
Joan A. Ebling Joan A. Ebling, 85, of Wyomissing, PA, passed away Sunday, November 17th, at her residence. Born in Minersville, PA on December 20, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Harold & Ann (Hradel) Keating. She was the loving wife of Robert E. Ebling. She was a graduate of Pottsville High School, and was a homemaker all her life. Joan was a member of St. John Baptist De La Salle, Shillington, PA. In addition to her husband, Joan is also survived by two sisters: Deborah A. Kumpaitis, Virginia Beach, VA, Lucille E. Harrig, Morrisville, PA, and a brother, Harold W. Keating, Fort Lauderdale, FL, and numerous nieces & nephews. Private service and interment at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, will be held at the family’s convenience. To extend online condolences, visit, www.gsesfuneralhomes.com Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
