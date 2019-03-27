Joan M. (Dietrich) Eppenstein, 78, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 23, 2019, in her Temple home.

Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Esther (Schmidt)

Dietrich.

She was married for 48 wonderful years to her "one true love," Larry L. Eppenstein, who passed in 2006. She and Larry were proud to be the only couple to ever be married at the Reading Fairgrounds after winning a bridal contest in 1959. Her family takes great comfort in knowing they are now reunited again in heaven.

Joan was a loving, providing mother, who loved to cook and take care of her family. Although no one would ever take the place of her beloved Larry, Joan adored her

grandchildren and she was a terrific "Nanny" to each one. She also loved her dogs and wildlife, especially the many birds she watched from her Temple home.

In her free time, Joan enjoyed painting, especially nature scenes such as birds, owls, wolves and Indians. She also loved dirt track racing, watching her husband drive at the Reading Fairgrounds, and then pursuing racing throughout the region after the Fairgrounds closed.

Joan is survived by her sons, Todd, husband of Crystal, with whom she resided, and Larry, husband of Anna, MD; and her grandchildren: Nathan, Heather, Meaghan and

LeRoy Thomas; Tyler and Austen Eppenstein; Micalah Shaw-Eppenstein; and Johann Wildermuth, as well as seven great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister, Shirley Hill; and her brothers: Charles, Michael and Guy Dietrich. She was predeceased by a daughter, Gail Thomas.

A Celebration of Joan's life will be held at 12:00 noon, Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Full Gospel Church of Living

Water, 20 S. Washington St., Boyertown, PA 19512.

Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., is in charge of services. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



