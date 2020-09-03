1/1
Joan Etchberger
1936 - 2020
Joan Etchberger Joan Etchberger, age 84, of Sinking Spring, formerly of Fritztown, PA died on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at her home. She was born on April 19, 1936 in Brecknock Twp to the late Norman and Esther (Redcay) Blimline. Joan was a member of the Fritztown Fire Company. In addition to her parents, Joan is preceded in death by her husband, William J. Etchberger, a brother, Kenneth Blimline and her sisters, Ruth “Rudy” Young and Sarah Dunkelberger. Joan is survived by her sons, Scott A. Etcherger and his wife Susan of Sinking Spring and Craig W. Etchberger and his finance’ Darlene Koehn, a brother, David Blimline and his wife Patricia, her sisters, Janet Bohn, Patricia Rice and Carol Hassler and her husband Robert, her grandchildren, Amanda, Samantha, Mitchell, Zach, Tyler and Sami and her great-grandsons, Matthew and Cameron. The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for all of their caring and compassion to Joan. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, September 8th at 11:00 am at Lamm and Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Avenue, Wernersville. A visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 11:00am at the funeral home. Interment will immediately follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at www.alz.org. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
SEP
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
SEP
8
Interment
Pleasant View Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
610-678-3461
