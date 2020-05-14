Joan G. Bechtel, 83, formerly of Reading, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Stone Ridge Towne Centre, Myerstown. She was the wife of the late Neale C. Bechtel who passed away June 6, 2014. They were married for 57 years. Born in Reading, Mrs. Bechtel was the daughter of the late Raymond and Melva (Parkyn) Garl. She was a member of Nativity Lutheran Church and worked many jobs over her years, Anna Mae’s; Camp Hosiery; Reading-Muhlenberg VoTech; Dr. Pasquale Mancini; Dr. Mark Lachman and the Reading Phillies. She loved cooking, casinos, her fur babies over the years, spending time with family and trips to Atlantic City and Las Vegas. She is survived by her daughter Tammy L. Lillis, wife of Jeffrey M. Lillis of Reading and her grandson Justin A. Lillis. She is also survived by her siblings Raymond Garl of Seaside, CA; Curtis Garl of Reading; John Garl of Sinking Spring; Gilbert Garl of Mohnton; Barry Garl of Exeter Township; Diana Dietrich of Reading and was preceded in death by June Fidler; Cleon Garl; Donald Garl; Clair Garl. The family would like to thank the staff at Country Meadows and Stone Ridge Towne Center for their love and care over the past 4 years. Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family in Bean Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 1605 Rockland Street, Hampden Heights. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 14 to May 17, 2020.