Joan G. Bechtel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan G. Bechtel, 83, formerly of Reading, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Stone Ridge Towne Centre, Myerstown. She was the wife of the late Neale C. Bechtel who passed away June 6, 2014. They were married for 57 years. Born in Reading, Mrs. Bechtel was the daughter of the late Raymond and Melva (Parkyn) Garl. She was a member of Nativity Lutheran Church and worked many jobs over her years, Anna Mae’s; Camp Hosiery; Reading-Muhlenberg VoTech; Dr. Pasquale Mancini; Dr. Mark Lachman and the Reading Phillies. She loved cooking, casinos, her fur babies over the years, spending time with family and trips to Atlantic City and Las Vegas. She is survived by her daughter Tammy L. Lillis, wife of Jeffrey M. Lillis of Reading and her grandson Justin A. Lillis. She is also survived by her siblings Raymond Garl of Seaside, CA; Curtis Garl of Reading; John Garl of Sinking Spring; Gilbert Garl of Mohnton; Barry Garl of Exeter Township; Diana Dietrich of Reading and was preceded in death by June Fidler; Cleon Garl; Donald Garl; Clair Garl. The family would like to thank the staff at Country Meadows and Stone Ridge Towne Center for their love and care over the past 4 years. Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family in Bean Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 1605 Rockland Street, Hampden Heights. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 14 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
1605 Rockland St
Reading, PA 19604
(610) 376-0985
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved