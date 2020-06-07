Joan Theresa “Joanie” (Rejuney) Ganis, age 85, passed away peacefully at home on the morning of May 23, 2020. She was born on February 15, 1935 in Mahanoy City, PA, to William and Anna (Sabol) Rejuney. She grew up in the booming coal mining town of Mahanoy City, PA where she was a member of Saint Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church and attended its grade school. A member of the school chorus, she was a 1952 graduate of Mahanoy City High School. She married Francis Charles “Frank” Ganis on October 6, 1957 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Mahanoy City, PA, and they moved to Hyde Park, PA in 1962. They were longtime members of Holy Guardian Angels Catholic Church. Frank passed away 53 days before Joan on April 1, 2020. An avid shopper, Joan worked in a variety of retail and consumer product sales roles for companies such as Guinan’s Department Store and City Shirt in Mahanoy City, W. T. Grant, Bachman Foods, Shaklee, E. J. Korvette, Boscov’s, Phar-Mor and Gibson Greetings. After retiring people would frequently recognize her in stores, restaurants and doctor’s waiting rooms, and stop to share memories from those many retailers. Devoutly Catholic, in addition to attending Mass every Sunday with her husband, Joan prayed the rosary every day along with the Divine Mercy Chaplet. Over the years she made countless novenas along with special devotions to the Saint Bridget Prayers and the Stations of the Cross. Joan was also a huge fan of songs from the big band era and movie musicals, especially those produced by RKO and MGM during the golden age of Hollywood. Joan is survived by her sons Francis X. Ganis husband of Patti K. Malone of Fairfax, VA and William V. Ganis husband of Julia M. Reich of Terre Haute, IN, and a grandson Gabriel F. Ganis of Fairfax, VA who affectionally called her “Ganny,” a variation of Ganis. She is also survived by her brother, Joseph W. Rejuney of Norfolk, VA. A viewing with COVID-19 social distancing protocols will take place on Monday, June 15 beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Guardian Angels Catholic Church followed by a Mass of the Resurrection at 12:00 noon, and then interment at Gethsemane Cemetery in Laureldale, PA. Condolences can be expressed at the Kuhn Funeral Home website, www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 7 to Jun. 14, 2020.