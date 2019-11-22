Home

Bean Funeral Homes
129 East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 376-1120
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John’s Reformed Church
4001 Penn Ave
Reading, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John’s Reformed Church
4001 Penn Ave
Reading, PA
View Map
Joan Guistwite Obituary
Joan I. (Cauley) Guistwite Joan I. (Cauley) Guistwite, 88, of Spring Township, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at her residence. She was the loving wife of William J. Guistwite, who passed away on April 1, 2000. Born in Delano, PA, Joan was the daughter of the late Edward M. & Minnie I. (Faust) Cauley. Joan was a graduate from Delano High School, and received a bachelor’s degree from East Stroudsburg University. She then went on to teach elementary school students for the Wilson School District. Joan was a long-time member of St. John’s Reformed Church, having served on the Women’s Guild and newsletter committee. Joan is survived by her two sons, Jay E. Guistwite, of West Lawn, PA & James W. Guistwite, of Flemington, NJ. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Andrew and Ryan. A memorial service for Joan will be held at St. John’s Reformed Church, 4001 Penn Ave, Reading, PA 19608 at 11:00 AM on Monday November 25, 2019. A time of visitation will be held at St. John’s Reformed Church on Monday, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Reverend Robert Ziehmer will officiate. Interment will be held privately, at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Joan’s honor to; for Parkinson’s Research, michaeljfox.org/donate ( for Parkinson’s Research Grand Central Station P.O. Box 4777 New York, NY 10163-4777) or St. John’s Reformed Church. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -