Joan J. Calvaresi Joan J Calvaresi, 87, of Shillington passed away on September 14, 2020, at Reading Hospital. She is survived by her loving husband Mario Calvaresi. Born in Shillington, she was a daughter of the late John M., Sr. and Mary E. (Ebbert) Body. Joan graduated from Reading High School in 1950. She was a chief file clerk in the corporate office of Exide Battery. She also worked alongside her husband at their store, Calvaresi’s Food Market, Reading. Joan was a member of Berks Bible Church, in Shillington. In addition to her husband she is survived by her children: Bonnie L, (Steven P.) Ulrich, Robesonia; Jack Calvaresi (Karen Jones) Charlotte, NC; and Steven Calvaresi, widower of Susan, Palm Coast FL. There are two siblings, Solon Body and Mary Jane Parsons, two granchildren, Greta Zerman and Steven M. Ulrich, four great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Joan was predeceased by her siblings John M. Body Jr.; Lucille Landis; Mildred Kline and Anna Mae Mann. Services will be Friday, September 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Homes, Inc. West Reading. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Berks Bible Church, 29 East Lancaster Avenue, Shillington, PA 19607. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
.