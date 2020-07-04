1/
Joan Keller
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan L. Keller, 85, formerly of Temple passed July 1, 2020. She was the widow of Robert E. Keller who passed June 18, 2012. Born in Reading, PA she was the daughter of the late William R. and Anna M. (Eichner) Dornhecker. She was a 1953 graduate of Reading High and last worked as a nurse aid at Manorcare Health Services. She is survived by a son, Robert P. Keller and a daughter, Tammy L. (Keller) Gentile; two grandchildren, Adrianna Nicole Gentile and Lucas Christopher Gentile. She was pre-deceased by a granddaughter, Gabrielle Rose Gentile. A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Berks County Memorial Gardens. Henninger Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements www.henningerfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henninger Funeral Home Inc & Crematory
229 N 5Th St
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 373-4500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved