Joan Keller

Joan L. Keller, 85, formerly of Temple passed July 1, 2020. She was the widow of Robert E. Keller who passed June 18, 2012. Born in Reading, PA she was the daughter of the late William R. and Anna M. (Eichner) Dornhecker. She was a 1953 graduate of Reading High and last worked as a nurse aid at Manorcare Health Services. She is survived by a son, Robert P. Keller and a daughter, Tammy L. (Keller) Gentile; two grandchildren, Adrianna Nicole Gentile and Lucas Christopher Gentile. She was pre-deceased by a granddaughter, Gabrielle Rose Gentile. A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Berks County Memorial Gardens. Henninger Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements www.henningerfuneralhome.com