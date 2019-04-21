Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan (Moyer) Kline.

Joan E. Kline "Mum," 83, of Alsace Twp., passed away peacefully on April 20, 2019 at The Reading Hospital with her best friend and son, Wayne, and daughter-in-law

Debbie, by her side.

Born in Orwigsburg, she was the daughter of the late Warren E. and Anna C. (Kolbe) Moyer. Joan was employed as a Secretary for Tom Masano Lincoln-Mercury dealership for many years. She was a member of Nativity Lutheran Church.

Joan enjoyed gardening, fishing, spending time with her cat, Koko, and feeding the birds and squirrels in her yard. She had a kind and caring personality and often made friends with everyone she met. Joan enjoyed traveling and loved to go to the seashore to visit lighthouses, watch wildlife and travel on the Cape May Lewes Ferry. She also

enjoyed traveling with her late husband Robert. She will also be remembered for her extensive collection of collectables which included shoreline birds, owls, and lighthouses.

She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Kline.

She is survived by her son, Wayne D. Sowers and wife, Debbie L., of Midvale, Utah. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Chris, Joshua, and Dani Johnson and

Jessica Oliphant; and 6 great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at Bean Funeral Home, N.16th & Rockland Sts., Hampden Heights, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. The family will receive friends and relatives from 10-11:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the building fund at Nativity Lutheran Church.

