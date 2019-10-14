Home

Joan Kuser Obituary
Joan J. (Stoudt) Kuser Joan J. (Stoudt) Kuser, 84, of Leesport, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at the Reading Hospital. Born in Pennwyn, she was the daughter of the late Raymond D. and Jennie J. (Coldren) Stoudt. Joan retired as a ward clerk in the recovery room of the Reading Hospital. She loved playing bingo, watching her Philadelphia Eagles, but most of all, spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Surviving are children: Deborah L., wife of John A. Werley, of Mohnton; Diane L. Callahan, companion of Joe, of Erma, N.J.; Brenda J., wife of Clint C. Hatt, of Adamstown; and Kevin E., husband of Lisa E. Kuser, of Sinking Spring. She is also survived by grandchildren: Matthew, husband of Jessica Werley; Holly Jo, wife of Casey Preston; Douglas, husband of Tracy Callahan; Nicole Lesher; Erin Callahan; Sarah Kuser; Kyle, husband of Arielle Kuser; Craig, husband of Shirley Hatt; Ryan Kuser and Emily Kuser; great-grandchildren: Gabrielle, Brynn, Claire, C.J., Madison and Mackenzie; and one brother. She was predeceased by five brothers and two sisters. Funeral service and interment will be private. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium Inc., of Mohnton. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
