|
|
Joan E. Lloyd, 91, formerly of Exeter Twp., passed away on March 21, 2020, at The Highlands at Wyomissing. Her husband, Dr. Edgar C. Lloyd, passed away on November 19, 2017. Born in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late Francis C. and Ada M. (Saylor) Erhard. She was a graduate of Reading High School in 1946 and Fitzgerald Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, Philadelphia in 1949. Joan was a member of both St. Catharine of Siena Roman Catholic Church and St. Ignatius Roman Catholic Church. She was a former Eucharistic Minister. She is survived by seven children: Lawrence Lloyd, Stephen Lloyd, husband of Karen Lloyd; Constance Lloyd; Bernadette Lloyd-Sobolow, wife of Gary Sobolow; Matthew Lloyd, husband of Sandi Lloyd; Dr. Benjamin Lloyd, husband of Cheryl Lloyd; and Therese Lloyd McCoy, wife of John McCoy. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by two children, Francis C. Lloyd and Mary Theresa Lloyd, and one grandchild, Francis P. Lloyd as well as her sister and brother-in-law, Mary “Betty” and Paul Lawlor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately at St. Catharine of Siena Chapel with burial to follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Catharine of Siena RCC or St. Ignatius RCC in Joan’s memory. A memorial mass and celebration will be held at a future date. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is assisting the Lloyd family. Condolences and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020