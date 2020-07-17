1/
Joan Louise Karish
Joan Louise Karish Joan Louise Karish, 83, died July 16, 2020 in her residence at Rittenhouse Village at Muhlenberg Township. She was the widow of Frank G. Karish, who died February 15, 2009. Born in Reading, PA on November 4, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Harry E. Nelson, Sr., and Mary (Fialkowski) Nelson. Joan was a 1955 graduate of Reading High School. She was a member of St. Margaret’s R.C. Church, Reading. Joan worked as a ticketer and sales at Danskin Outlet, Reading. She loved playing Bingo and going to casinos. She is survived by three children: James R., husband of Joan (Bound) Karish of Greenwich Township; Diane L. Henry of Lower Heidelberg Township and Patrick J. Karish of Greenwich Township. Other survivors include 5 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and a brother, Richard, husband of Daisy Nelson of Spring Township. She was predeceased by two siblings: Bernice Nelson and Harry Nelson Jr. A viewing will be held Tuesday, July 21st from 9:30 – 10:30 am in Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 am in St. Margaret’s R.C. Church 925 Centre Avenue, Reading. Burial will be in Gethsemane Cemetery, Muhlenberg Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive., Lancaster, PA 17603. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Laureldale is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
