Joan M. (Arnold) McCahon Joan M. (Arnold) McCahon, 86, of Elverson, passed away October 1, 2020, at the Mifflin Center. She was the loving wife of John T. McCahon. They were married 65 years in May. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late George and Marie L. (Kaupp) Arnold. Joan was a graduate of St. Joseph University where she earned a master’s degree in Health Administration. She was employed by the Graduate Hospital as a medical technologist. Joan was a member of St. Benedict Roman Catholic Church, Mohnton. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children, Joan M. Murray, Collegeville and Joseph J. McCahon, Harrisburg and three grandchildren: Christopher John Murray, Patrick Thomas Murray and Sean Michael Murray. She was predeceased by two sons, James J. McCahon and John G. McCahon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, October 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Benedict Roman Catholic Church, 2020 Chestnut Hill Rd, Mohnton, PA 19540 with burial to follow at St Denis Cemetery, Havertown. Friends may call Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
