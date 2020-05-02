Mrs. Joan A. (Seaman) Manmiller, 79, of Fleetwood, passed away early Thursday morning, April 30, 2020 at her home in the company of her loving family. Born April 16, 1941 in West Reading, she was the daughter of the late Russell A. and Elsie L. (Kieffer) Seaman. Her husband of 58 years, Larry J. Manmiller, passed away on November 29, 2019. Joan was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Fleetwood, where she was very active in many church activities. She was a member of WELCA , served as the Soup Kitchen Coordinator, a member of the counting team and many other volunteer activities. She was a volunteer for the Fleetwood Public Library as well as being active with Meals on Wheels through Encore, Fleetwood. Joan also served as treasurer for many years for the Fleetwood Area Historical Society. Joan began her working career as a bookkeeper for Travelers Insurance. She went on to work from 1968 to 1985 for her parent’s car dealership, Seaman Chevrolet, Fleetwood, before finishing her career working for Kutztown Auto Company from 1986 until her retirement in 2006. Joan was a member of the Class of 1959 at Fleetwood Area High School and attended classes at the McCann School of Business. She loved gardening and traveling and especially loved attending her grandson, Tyler’s, baseball games. Joan is survived by her son, John R. Manmiller, husband of Ann L. (Oswald) Manmiller, Fleetwood, her grandson, Tyler J. Manmiller and by her sister, Barbara K. (Seaman) Collins, wife of Earl Collins, Mohnton. Due to the current situation in Pennsylvania, services for Joan will be scheduled at a later date. Contributions may be made in Joan’s memory to the Fleetwood Volunteer Fire Company Equipment Fund, 16 N. Chestnut St, Fleetwood, PA 19522 or to the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 117 E. Arch St, Fleetwood, PA 19522. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, is honored to be caring for our dear friend, Joan and her family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 2 to May 3, 2020.