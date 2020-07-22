1/1
Joan Mary (Rothenberger) Cagnetti
1935 - 2020
Joan Mary (Rothenberger) Cagnetti Joan Mary (Rothenberger) Cagnetti, 84, of Reading, passed away peacefully in her residence surrounded by her loving family on July 19, 2020. She was born in West Reading on August 8, 1935 to the late Glenn and Mary (Kantner) Rothenberger. She was the widow of Mario Cagnetti, Sr. with whom she shared 60 wonderful years of marriage at his time of passing in 2019. Joan enjoyed traveling with her family and friends especially her best friend Mil, baking her families favorite pound cake and cookies. Visitors never left her house empty handed she always had cookies available to send home with company. Joan always looked forward to hosting her long-time traditional Sunday dinner of spaghetti and meatballs surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Joan is survived by her loving children: Michael M. Cagnetti and wife, Marcella, of Fleetwood; Julie A. Damiani and husband, Darryl, of Muhlenberg Twp.; David A. Cagnetti of Muhlenberg Twp.; Jill M. Krott and husband, Steve, of Muhlenberg Twp.; and Mario Cagnetti, Jr. and wife, Tanya, of Fleetwood; her grandchildren Krista Columbo, Loren Jacobs, Joseph Columbo, Kara Cagnetti, Michelle Reppert, Mackenzie Krott, Chris Krott, Nicholas David Cagnetti; her great-grandchildren: Astin Daniel, Carter Daniel, Ryder Jacobs, Lee Jacobs, Gabriel Cagnetti, Natalie Cagnetti, Cora Reppert, Julian Columbo, twins Remi and Rae Krott and one more on the way; two brothers Richard Rothenberger and wife, Georgeanne, of Muhlenberg and Jeffrey Rothenberger and wife, Elsa, of Muhlenberg. Joan was preceded in death by her great-grandchild, Reed Reppert; her brother William Rothenberger, and her sister Sally (Rothenberger) DeSantis. Due to Covid-19 restrictions family will announce service information at a later date. Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home, Temple, Pennsylvania is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home
4914 Kutztown Road
Temple, PA 19560
610-921-3121
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
I send you my sincere condolences. May God confort you and your loved ones.

Gilbert W Carbon
Friend
July 22, 2020
Very kind, beautiful person that loved to have fun. Best pizza ever!! Thanks for being a great Aunt to me and we will love you forever!!!!!!!!!
Carmine Cagnetti
Family
July 22, 2020
A very nice and friendly lady. I always enjoyed talking with her and Mario. My condolences to the family.
robert rudolph md
