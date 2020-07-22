Joan Mary (Rothenberger) Cagnetti Joan Mary (Rothenberger) Cagnetti, 84, of Reading, passed away peacefully in her residence surrounded by her loving family on July 19, 2020. She was born in West Reading on August 8, 1935 to the late Glenn and Mary (Kantner) Rothenberger. She was the widow of Mario Cagnetti, Sr. with whom she shared 60 wonderful years of marriage at his time of passing in 2019. Joan enjoyed traveling with her family and friends especially her best friend Mil, baking her families favorite pound cake and cookies. Visitors never left her house empty handed she always had cookies available to send home with company. Joan always looked forward to hosting her long-time traditional Sunday dinner of spaghetti and meatballs surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Joan is survived by her loving children: Michael M. Cagnetti and wife, Marcella, of Fleetwood; Julie A. Damiani and husband, Darryl, of Muhlenberg Twp.; David A. Cagnetti of Muhlenberg Twp.; Jill M. Krott and husband, Steve, of Muhlenberg Twp.; and Mario Cagnetti, Jr. and wife, Tanya, of Fleetwood; her grandchildren Krista Columbo, Loren Jacobs, Joseph Columbo, Kara Cagnetti, Michelle Reppert, Mackenzie Krott, Chris Krott, Nicholas David Cagnetti; her great-grandchildren: Astin Daniel, Carter Daniel, Ryder Jacobs, Lee Jacobs, Gabriel Cagnetti, Natalie Cagnetti, Cora Reppert, Julian Columbo, twins Remi and Rae Krott and one more on the way; two brothers Richard Rothenberger and wife, Georgeanne, of Muhlenberg and Jeffrey Rothenberger and wife, Elsa, of Muhlenberg. Joan was preceded in death by her great-grandchild, Reed Reppert; her brother William Rothenberger, and her sister Sally (Rothenberger) DeSantis. Due to Covid-19 restrictions family will announce service information at a later date. Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home, Temple, Pennsylvania is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com