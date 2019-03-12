Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan (Kilpatrick) Moyer.

Joan C. Moyer, 82, formerly of West Lawn, passed away March 11, 2019, in Phoebe Berks. She was the beloved wife of the late William P. Moyer, who died January 30, 2017.

Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Harry W. and Myrtle I. (Boyer) Kilpatrick.

Joan was a 1954 graduate of Mount Penn High School.

She was a member of West Lawn United Methodist Church, West Lawn.

Joan was employed by Berks County Intermediate Unit as a bus driver for 18 years, retiring in 1993.

She enjoyed arts and crafts, scrap booking, word searches and baking. But most importantly she loved spending time and doing activities with her friends and family, especially her twin sister and her grandsons. Joan's smile and caring heart will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Joan is survived by her two sons, David F., husband of Laurie Moyer, Elizabethtown, Pa.; and Michael W., husband of Bethann Moyer, Manheim, Pa. She is also survived by her two grandsons, Matthew D., husband of Darlene P. Moyer; and Evan M. Moyer; numerous cousins, and nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her five siblings: Jack Kilpatrick, Bernie Kilpatrick, Ronald Kilpatrick, Thelma Moyer and twin sister, Jane East.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, March 18, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at Kuhn Funeral Homes &

Crematory Inc., 5153 Kutztown Rd., Temple, PA 19560.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in honor of Joan can be made to the , 314 Good Dr.,

Lancaster, PA 17603. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



