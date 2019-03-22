Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan (Smithson) Moyer.

Joan (Smithson) Moyer, 93, of Reading, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, January 20, 2019.

Born in Scunthorpe, England, to the late Ernest and Lillian Smithson, she was the

eldest of ten children.

She leaves behind two sisters and one brother in

England.

Joan was the wife of the late Lester R. Moyer, who passed way October 4, 2016, after 70 years of marriage.

She served as a wren in the British Royal Navy while

stationed in London during WWII.

Craft making, Christmas decorating and traveling were her passions, as well as her family and her church.

Joan is survived by her four children: Dr. Wayne A.

Moyer, husband of Shelley, of Arizona, Sandra Y. Moyer, of Lancaster, Terrilyn (Moyer) Klucar, wife of Gerald, of

Arizona, and Dale S. Moyer, husband of Carmen, of

Reading. In addition, she is survived by seven

grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service for Joan will be Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Theo C. Auman Funeral Home, 247 Penn St., Reading, PA 19601. Family and friends will gather in the

funeral home, Tuesday from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Contributions may be made in Joan's memory to Grace Bible Fellowship Church, 1128 Hampden Blvd., Reading, PA 19604.

Fond memories and online condolences may be made at www.TheoCAuman.com.



