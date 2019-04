Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan (Kutz) Orphanos.

Joan R. Orphanos, of Greensboro, N.C., passed away on April 15, 2019, at Wesley Long Hospital.

She was a native of Reading, Pa. She and her husband, Angelo, owned and operated Make 'N' Take Ceramics for 25 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Angelo Orphanos, who died December 2012. Also two daughters, Susan (Orphanos) Richard, in 2003, and Deanne, in 1964.

Born in Reading, Pa., Joan was the daughter of Pierce A. and Ruth M. Kutz.

She is survived by three sons: Donald Pierce (Faith), Reading, Pa.; David William (Donna), Greenboro, N.C.; and Michael Angelo (Paulette), Columbus, Ohio.

She is also survived by six grandchildren: Tara, Kaylan, Christopher, Joshua, Nathan and Jonna; and two great-grandchildren, Daria and Landon.