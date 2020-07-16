Joan P. (Helfrich) Mohr Joan P. (Helfrich) Mohr, 87, of Leesport, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Berks Heim Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was the wife of the late John K. “Jack” Rudy, her first husband and the late Billy Mohr, Sr., her second husband. Born in Hamburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Warren and Annie E. (Moyer) Helfrich. Joan was a member of East Ends AA and worked at St. Joseph Medical Center preparing trays for patients. Joan is survived by her four step-sons: Billy Mohr, Jr., Birdsboro, Glenn Mohr, FL, Guy Mohr, Reading and Wayne Mohr, Leesport; one step-daughter Gayle (Mohr) Salada, Reading. Also surviving are numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her daughter Sherry A. (Rudy), wife of Jon Reimert, Shillington. A private graveside service will be held in Forest Hills Memorial Park. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com