Joan L. Piehel, 77 of Bern Twp., passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 in her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Frank C. Piehel, Jr. They were married April 28, 1962 and would have celebrated 58 years of marriage. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Charles L. and Arlene M. (Coldren) Fidler. She was a graduate of Reading High School. She worked for Redner’s Warehouse Markets for 25 years until retirement in 2005. She loved the color green, playing bingo and was a fan of Elvis Presley. She was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys and enjoyed casinos. Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters: Crystale L. (Piehel) Coldren, wife of Steven, New Cumberland, and April M. (Piehel) Stephen, Muhlenberg Twp; six grandchildren: Allesondra, Dylan, Derek, Joseph, Kari, and Kent; and twelve great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother: Rev. James Fidler, husband of Ann, Schuylkill Haven, a sister: Jodi (Fidler) Bensinger, wife of David, Temple, and her loyal canine companion: Gizmo. She was predeceased by her sister: Patricia (Fidler) Entzminger. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Berks County Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be sent to: , 3893 Adler Place, Ste 170 , Bethlehem, PA 18017 . Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Leesport is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020