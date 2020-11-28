1/1
Joan Pursel
1946 - 2020
Joan Diane Pursel, 74 of Mohnton, passed away Friday November 20, 2020 in Reading Hospital. She was born in Reading on August 4, 1946 a daughter of the late William and Dorothy (Dietrich) Pachilis. Joan was employed by The Highlands at Wyomissing as a nurses aide and she enjoyed working with the residents. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren, watching game shows, dancing and playing solitaire. Joan is survived by her daughter, JoAnn M. and her husband Sean P. Coleman of Sinking Spring, son, Donald A. and his wife Melissa A. Pursel of Robesonia, brother John Pachilis, 8 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. Joan was predeceased by her son, David W. Pursel Feb. 15, 2015 and her siblings, William Pachilis, Edward Pachilis and Diane Piotrowski. Private services are entrusted to Theo C Auman Funeral Home, Reading. www.theocauman.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
