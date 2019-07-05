Joan M. Rapp, 83, of Maidencreek

Township, passed away unexpectedly on

July 2, 2019, in Jefferson Hospital for

Neuroscience, Philadelphia. She was flown to Jefferson from the Reading Hospital.

She was the wife of Ronald F. Rapp, with whom she would have celebrated 65 years of marriage in September.

Born in West Reading, she was the only child of Harold S. and Luella H. (Budden) Ely. Joan worked as a secretary for Lucent Technologies, Muhlenberg Twp. ,for 31 years,

retiring in 1990.

A 1953 graduate of Hamburg High School, she was a

graduate of Reading Business Institute. She served as High Priestess from 1998-1999 of Minyah Court No. 24-Ladies Oriental Shrine.

She enjoyed gardening, swimming, traveling, reading and, most of all, was her love for her cats. Anyone who knew Joan knew the special relationships and love she had for her cats. Joanie and her husband were very familiar faces at many shrine functions. Her love for everyone was evident at every party she would attend.

Her loving husband is her only survivor.

She was predeceased by her son, Randy Scott Rapp, who passed in 1983.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019, at noon from the Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., One East Lancaster Avenue, Shillington. Rev. David C. Newhart will officiate. Interment in Laureldale Cemetery, Tuckerton. Friends may call on Monday from 10:30-noon at the funeral home.

Please remember Joan by contributing to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508 or , c/o Rajah Shriners, P.O. Box 40, Blandon, PA 19510. www.kleefuneralhome.com.



