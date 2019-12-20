|
Joan J. Richart, 86, of Phoebe Berks Village, in Wernersville, Pa., passed away Monday evening, December 16, 2019, at the Reading Hospital. A daughter of the late Matthew and Helen (Barwoski) Soltysik, Joan was born in Reading, Pa. After high school, she taught accordion at Zeswitz Music House in Reading. She married and had her three daughters: Karen, Elizabeth and Barbara, with the late Anthony Lombardo. Once her daughters were in school, Joan began her business career, succeeding in many roles that normally required a college degree. She ascended to the role of Vice President at MICR-Mation, in Berwyn, Pa., and went on to work in finance and operations roles at Memorex and Amoco. Joan later married Doug Richart, her life partner of 33 years. Joan and Doug had many adventures together including learning to downhill ski and play bridge, traveling the world, wintering in Stuart, Fla., and even living for a short time in Brazil, when Doug conducted a consulting project there. Vivacious, gracious and consummately optimistic, Joan lived life to the fullest. She was known for her warmth, generosity, kindness and boundless gratitude. Joan loved to dance, cook, travel, read and exercise. She adored hummingbirds and the music of Engelbert Humperdinck, Barbra Streisand and Frankie Valli, the Four Seasons and enjoyed a well-oaked chardonnay. As a resident of Phoebe Berks Village, Joan was well known for her daily three-mile walks around the campus. She channeled her considerable organization and leadership skills into many volunteer roles at Phoebe, including serving as an Abider, founding a Macular Degeneration Support Group, and being elected to the Village Council. Joan made friends wherever she went, and many people, including Doug’s four children, consider her to be their second mother. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Doug; daughters: Karen Brill, Elizabeth Abel and Barbara Lombardo; sister, Carole Hamer; and grandchildren: Ariana Brill, Dabrick Brill, Aubrey Abel, Isabella Romeo and Juliana Romeo; in addition to her extended family and many friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Phoebe Berks Village, One Reading Drive, Wernersville, Pa. Memorial donations may be made to the Free Library of Philadelphia (https://www.freelibrary.org/) or the American Macular Degeneration Foundation (https://www.macular.org/). Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is assisting Joan’s family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019