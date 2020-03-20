Home

Joan D. “Skeeter” Rothermel, 77, of Fleetwood, passed away March 18, 2020 in Penn State Health St. Joseph, with her loving family by her side. She was the wife of Randall J. “Bup” Rothermel Sr., and they were married for 61 years. Born in Temple, Pa., on November 5, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Abner and Meriam (Homan) Arndt. In addition to her husband she is survived by her children: Randall J., husband of Kim Rothermel, of Oley; Darryl L. Rothermel, of Fleetwood; Pennie Fick and her companion, Kevin Wagner, of Minersville; Rodney A., husband of Angela Rothermel, of Mohrsville; Donna, wife of Daniel Fick, of Mohrsville; and Charlie R., husband of Brenda Rothermel, of Evansville. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. Her siblings: Eugene Swavley, Beatrice Bartlet, Patricia Guzman, Bertha Vazquez, Meriam Arndt, Linda Didyoung, Abner Arndt, Jr., Kathy Arndt and Gilbert Arndt. Private services at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to: Bethel Fire Company, 9675 Old U.S. 22, Bethel, PA 19507, the Northmont Club, 600 Bruckman Ave, Reading, PA 19605, or Alsace Manor Fire Co., 1 Antietam Rd., Temple, PA 19560. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., Laureldale, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
