Joan (Westley) Seyler

Joan M. Seyler, 78, of Exeter, passed away suddenly of natural causes, Tuesday, April 2nd, at her residence.

Joan was born in Reading, on May 5, 1940, a daughter of the late Helen F. (Misiarewicz) and Charles O. Westley; and was the widow of William B. Seyler, who passed February 13, 2019. She worked in the cafeteria at Exeter School

District for 29 years, retiring in 2007.

Joan is survived by daughter, Deanna M., wife of Mark Wiktor, of Muhlenberg; son, Jeffrey W. Seyler, of Bernville; and brother, William Westley, of Exeter.

She was predeceased by her sister, Dorothy Klusewitz.

Services are private at the convenience of family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Animal Rescue League, P.O. Box 69, Mohnton, PA 19540.

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N. 4th St. at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.



Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019
