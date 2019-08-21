Home

Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Forest Hills Memorial Park
391 W. Neversink Rd
Reiffton, PA
Joan (Morrisson) Shugar


1930 - 2019
Joan (Morrisson) Shugar Obituary

Joan Elizabeth Shugar, 89, of Reading, passed away

Saturday, August 17, 2019, in Manor Care Laureldale.

Her husband Raymond Joseph Shugar passed away on June 25, 2016. She was born in Reading, on June 13, 1930, a daughter of the late Sylvester W. and Emma K. (Immendorf) Morrisson. Joan was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church and a lifetime member of Order of

Eastern Star.

She is survived by her three daughters: Eileen L., and her husband, Mark Hoelscher, of Reading; Phyllis E. and her husband, Boyd Young, of Reading; Jean E. Shugar and her companion, Kenneth Watkins, of Bardstown, Ky.; one brother, John Morrisson, of Va.; one sister, Elaine Bethel, of Mass.; six grandchildren: Matthew W. and his wife, Ashleigh Hoelscher; Amy E. and her husband, Richard Gutowski; Krysten Young; Kasey and her husband, Kevin Kasopsky; Amanda Stoudt; Jacob Stoudt; and four great-grandchildren: Ian Hoelscher, Lauren Hoelscher, Bodey Gutowski, and Jesse Gutowski; and one great-grandchild due in November.

Joan was predeceased by her daughter, Kathleen M. Greenawalt, August 2009.

Graveside services will be Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., in Forest Hills Memorial Park, 391 W.

Neversink Rd., Reiffton, PA 19606. Please gather at the entrance if attending services.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church, 1009 Elizabeth Ave., Reading, PA, 19605 in her memory. Auman's Inc. Funeral Home is entrusted with her service. www.aumansinc.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 21, 2019
