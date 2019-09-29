Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Troelsch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan (Miller) Troelsch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan (Miller) Troelsch Obituary

Joan R. (Miller) Troelsch, 85, passed away September 24, 2019, at the Mifflin Center.

Her husband of 58 years, Bruce A. Troelsch, died on

September 23, 2010.

Born in Stouchburg, she was a daughter of the late Jasper R. and Erma G. (Gassert) Miller.

She was employed for 25 years as a sewing machine

operator.

Joan was received into the Catholic Church in April of 2018.

She was a warm, caring, selfless person who enjoyed

family gatherings, with her last gathering being her 85th birthday party.

Joan was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and

great-grandmother who will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by two children, Steven B. (Sharon M.) Troelsch, Mount Joy, and Debra A. Manderewicz, Reading; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Joan was predeceased by her son, Ronald B. Troelsch on June 20, 2015; and her sister, Jeanette M. Miller, on

November 16, 2014.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Catharine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, 4975 Boyertown Pike, Reading, PA 19606, with burial to follow at Forest Hills Memorial Park. Friends may call Tuesday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West

Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now