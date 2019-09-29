|
Joan R. (Miller) Troelsch, 85, passed away September 24, 2019, at the Mifflin Center.
Her husband of 58 years, Bruce A. Troelsch, died on
September 23, 2010.
Born in Stouchburg, she was a daughter of the late Jasper R. and Erma G. (Gassert) Miller.
She was employed for 25 years as a sewing machine
operator.
Joan was received into the Catholic Church in April of 2018.
She was a warm, caring, selfless person who enjoyed
family gatherings, with her last gathering being her 85th birthday party.
Joan was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and
great-grandmother who will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by two children, Steven B. (Sharon M.) Troelsch, Mount Joy, and Debra A. Manderewicz, Reading; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Joan was predeceased by her son, Ronald B. Troelsch on June 20, 2015; and her sister, Jeanette M. Miller, on
November 16, 2014.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Catharine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, 4975 Boyertown Pike, Reading, PA 19606, with burial to follow at Forest Hills Memorial Park. Friends may call Tuesday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West
Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.