Joan V. Gehret, 85, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother went to join her husband of 65 years and the Lord on Thursday the 5th of March, 2020 in Springdale Village, Mesa AZ. Born in Reading she is the daughter of the late Violet (Eshbach) Reichert and John Reichert. She was extremely kind hearted and cared about everyone she met and could make you smile. Joan loved her family, cats, and children. She enjoyed knowing the Lord, going to church, being around others, conversations, Frappuccino, and General Hospital. Joan is survived by her children; Cecily Carlance spouse Don Gutshall, Kim Reeser wife of Randall Reeser, Pam Robitzer, David Gehret husband of Avelina Gehret, and Jennifer Gehret; her grandchildren; Tanya Lancer, Jason Vize, Wesley Moyer, Christopher Vize, Dustin Trumbore, Jeremy Gehret, Coty Gehret, Sarah Robitzer, and Maxwell Gehret; great grandchildren; Tyler Speece, Kiley Vize, Lane Lancer, Dane Thacker-Smith, Christian Moyer, Jasynda Vize, Madison Trumbore, Abigail Trumbore, Aidrick Vize, Alethea Vize, and Lilyana Moyer. Joan is survived by her sister Myra Bernhart and her family. The family would like to thank Springdale Village and Apache Junction Seventh-Day Adventist Church for all the care, comfort and support given to our mother. Services for Joan will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020