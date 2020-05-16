Joan A. Wert, 71, of Leesport, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at Berks Heim. Joan, a daughter of the late Claude I. and Anna R. (Moyer) Wert, was born in Reading. She is survived by her brother, Robert A. Wert, Sinking Spring; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Janet L. Drayer. A private burial will be held in Charles Evans Cemetery, Reading. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 16 to May 17, 2020.