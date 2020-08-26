JoAnn Donton

JoAnn F. Donton, 75, of Alsace Twp., passed away on August 18, 2020 at The Reading Hospital. She was the spouse of the late Ernest S. Donton. Together they celebrated 38 years of marriage. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Sara (Schultz) Jones. JoAnn was a member of St. Stephen’s Polish National Catholic Church where she served in The Women’s League. She is survived by her children: Kimberly A. George of Alsace Twp. and John J. George, Jr. of Reading. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Amy Reider, Thomas George, Brandon George, and Eric Oxenreider; 4 great-grandchildren; Sister: Carol Pasquale, wife of Nicholas of Charlotte, NC; Brothers: George Jones, husband of Sharon of Exeter Twp., and Dennis Jones of Florida; several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090. Bean Funeral Home of Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements; online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com