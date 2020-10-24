1/
JoAnn Himmelberger
JoAnn Himmelberger JoAnn Himmelberger, 81, of Perry Twp., passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 in Geisinger St. Luke’s Hospital, Orwigsburg. She was the wife of Kenneth P. Himmelberger, who died April 21, 2012. Born in West Reading, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Catherine (Steffy) Stoudt. JoAnn was a 1957 graduate of Ontelaunee High School. She worked as an assistant controller for Dana Corporation for forty-two years. JoAnn was a member of Zion’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Perry Twp. She enjoyed going to their house in the Adirondacks in New York. JoAnn also enjoyed going to the beach with family, playing cards and games, going to Wildwood, word search and especially her pets. She will be missed by her furry companion, Little Girl. JoAnn is survived by her children: Kevin P. Himmelberger, Perry Twp.; Karen L. Himmelberger, companion of Daniel Weber, Bern Twp.; and Kendra L. (Himmelberger), wife of Kevin McCurdy, Tilden Twp.; and two grandchildren: Philip D. Weber and Taylor N. McCurdy. Services will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. Burial will follow in Zion’s Cemetery, Perry Twp. A viewing will be held in the funeral home Wednesday 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. and Thursday 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. The family encourages those attending to wear casual attire. Memorial contributions may be sent to Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508 or Humane Society of Berks Co., 1801 N. 11th Street, Reading, PA 19604. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.

