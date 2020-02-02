|
JoAnn C. Jakubowski, 76, passed away January 31, 2020, in her Reading residence. She was born in Reading, a daughter of the late Ralph F. and Angelina M. (DiBlasi) Milloni. JoAnn was a woman of strong Catholic Faith. She is survived by a daughter, Angela C. Reznick, of Wyomissing; a son, Joel J. Jakubowski, of Lebanon; two sisters, Jean Angstadt, of Red Bank, N.J.; and Judith O’Brien, of Wilmington, Del.; a brother; Frank M. Milloni, of Quakertown; and two grandchildren, Izaiah David and Shannon Mogel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, at 9:30 a.m., in St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, Reading. Burial will be in Gethsemane Cemetery. Friends may pay their condolences on Wednesday, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., at St. Peter Church. Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home Inc., Reading, has charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020