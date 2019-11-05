|
Joann Teresa (Cecco) Kidron Joann Teresa (Cecco) Kidron, 81, died on November 4, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Charles Kidron for over 61 years. She is survived by her sons Charles A. Kidron and wife Susan, and Richard L. Kidron and wife Cheryl. She is also survived by her four grandchildren: Stephen, Ashley, Anthony, and Victoria Kidron. Other survivors include her three siblings: Dolores (Cecco) Rhoades of Naples, FL, Albert Cecco of Levittown, PA, and David Cecco and wife Ann, Marlton, NJ, as well as brother-in-law Robert Kidron of York, PA. Joann was born in Elysburg, PA on December 22, 1937 to the late Albert and Pearl Cecco. After dedicating her early adult years to rearing her children, Joann attended Alvernia College and graduated Magna Cum Laude in 1978. Shortly thereafter, she began a career in real estate which lasted until her retirement in 2000. Joann became very well known in the Real Estate Community of Berks County and was a top producing agent for most of her career. In her retirement years, Joann stayed very active doing a variety of things including serving as her church choir director, playing the organ at masses and funerals, and serving meals to home bound seniors. She also worked for many years as a volunteer in kindergarten classes at Wyomissing Hills Elementary Center. While Joann’s career and volunteerism were noteworthy, nothing held a higher priority in her life than her family. She devoted incredible energy to spending time with and providing help of all sorts to her children and grandchildren. Nothing gave her greater joy than watching her grandchildren perform in musical events and compete in athletic competitions. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. John Baptist de LaSalle Catholic Church, 42 Kerrick Road, Shillington at 10:00 am on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to St. John Baptist de LaSalle Church at the above address. Friends may call from 8:30 am to 10:00 am before mass at St John’s Church. Rev. Richard Clement will officiate. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg, PA at the convenience of the family.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019