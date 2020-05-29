JoAnn M. Pendleton JoAnn M. Pendleton, 75, of Maidencreek Township, passed away at home in her sleep after a courageous battle with cancer. She was the wife of Joseph S. Pendleton, 3rd with whom she shared a marriage of over 47 years. Born April 6, 1945, she was a daughter of the late Stephen and Barbara (Straka) Mamrak. JoAnn was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, class of 1963. She had a life-long interest and love of antiques. She worked for many years at South Pointe Antiques in Adamstown, her sister’s antique co-op, until its closing in 2005. In addition, she was devoted to gardening and spent countless hours planting and caring for her flowers, shrubs, and hostas. Joann was a member of the Delaware Valley Hosta Society and the Hardy Plant Society. In her younger years, JoAnn traveled often to West Virginia for camping, hiking, cave exploring, and spending family summer vacations. She was a Life member of the National Speleological Society. JoAnn was the mother of four children: Jessica, the wife of Jonathan Heck of Oley; Katharine, wife of Jason Smaglinski of Leesport; Amanda, of Denver, CO; and Joseph S. (Joby) Pendleton IV, husband of Margaret Pendleton of Maidencreek Township. JoAnn is survived by her sister Marilyn Kowaleski, wife of Ronald Kowaleski, Wernersville. Surviving also are her six grandchildren: Lila Smaglinski, Ruby Smaglinski, Grayson Smaglinski, Oliver Heck, Elliott Heck, and Joseph S. (Quinn) Pendleton, 5th. JoAnn was predeceased by her beloved canine companion German Wirehaired Pointer, Jezebel and feline companion Tonkinese, Chai. Due to the current conditions with COVID-19, services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Stitzel Family Funeral Home, Laureldale, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be made at https://www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com/. The family wishes to express our gratitude to the personnel of Heartland Hospice and Assured Assistance for the excellent care they provided during JoAnn’s convalescence, and to the doctors and nurses of the McGlinn Cancer Institute who did everything possible to fight the rare form of Melanoma that she suffered with over the last four years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Berks County, or the Melanoma Research Foundation in her memory.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 29 to May 31, 2020.