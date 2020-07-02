JoAnn Potteiger JoAnn Potteiger, 79, formerly of Reading, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in her residence at Kutztown Manor. She was the widow of Donald C. Potteiger, who passed in 2006 and with whom she shared almost 60 loving years. Born in Fondulac, WI, JoAnn was the only child of the late Alex and Charlotte (Vienne) Bombinski. She was a ’59 graduate of Central Catholic. JoAnn was a feisty woman who liked things a particular way—her way. A breast cancer survivor, she overcame many difficulties in her life. She loved to travel, and she would find a new piece of jewelry wherever she went. Her unique “eye” found many interesting pieces to add to her collection. She enjoyed gardening, especially tending to her roses, and birdwatching. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren and especially adored her great grandson. She is survived by her daughter, Nicole L., wife of William V. Dailey, of Leesport; her grandchildren Justina Lopez, Stephan Lopez, Carley Allan, and Austin Elder; and her great grandson, Dawkin. In addition to her husband, JoAnn was predeceased by her daughter, Cheryl N. Elder. In lieu of flowers, JoAnn’s family asks that contributions in her memory be made to the American Cancer Society
