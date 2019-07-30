JoAnn M. Stankiewicz, 79, passed away in her Mohnton residence, Sunday, July 28, 2019.

She was married to Ray R. Stankiewicz, with whom she would have celebrated sixty years of marriage in September. Born in Berkshire Heights, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Florence (Withers) Knerr.

JoAnn graduated from McCann School of Business. She worked as an cafeteria assistant for the Exeter School District for 35 years until her retirement in 2010.

JoAnn greatly enjoyed crafting and bird watching. She and Ray would take yearly family trips and they treasured their ventures at Raystown Lake. JoAnn always remembered with fondness the white water rafting trip they took at Ohiopyle.

JoAnn is survived by her daughters: Annette K., wife of Michael Beissel, of Exeter; Stacie C., wife of Cornelius "Neil" George, of Bernville; and Stefanie K. Freeman, wife of Eugene Deren Jr., of Wyomissing. She is also survived by her brother, Robert Knerr; and her grandchildren: Brian Beissel, Nicole Beissel, Brandon George, Madison Freeman, MacKenzie Freeman, and Geno Deren.

Services for JoAnn will be private at the convenience of her family. Contributions in her memory may be made to the , 3893 Adler Pl #170, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading, PA 19611, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



