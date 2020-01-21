|
Joanna L. Werley, "Toot", 86, of Shoemakersville, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 in Penn State Health St. Joseph. She was the wife of Robert C. "Flep" Werley. They were married on July 8, 1955 and celebrated sixty-four years of marriage. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Earl M. and Ardell M. (Schappell) Hepner. She worked at the Globe Underwear Company, Shoemakersville. Toot did a lot of babysitting in her younger years. She enjoyed going to the casinos and cheering on her grandchildren and other family members at their sporting events. Toot was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Shoemakersville Fire Company. Surviving in addition to her husband are her children: Michael A. Werley, husband of Virginia, Hamburg; Daryl G. Werley, widower of Janice, Shoemakersville; Sheryle J., wife of Scott Delewski, Hamburg; and Crystal J., wife of Kevin Koehn, Windsor Twp.; four grandchildren: Bailey Koehn, Joel Werley, Lauren Werley-Wolf; and Trisha Reinert; and four great-grandchildren: Landon and Everett Wolf, Eli Reinert, and Julia Werley. Toot is also survived by her siblings: Edward C. Hepner, husband of Diane, Coopersburg; and Linda M. Racine, partner of Bonnie Hoff, Muhlenberg Twp. She was predeceased by her granddaughter: Marci Delewski. Services will be held on Friday at 11:00 am from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 65 S. 4th Street, Hamburg (off street parking in rear). Burial will follow in St. Luke's Cemetery, Perry Twp. A viewing will be held in the funeral home Friday 10:00 to 11:00 am. Memorial contributions may be sent to , 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109 or Compassus Hospice and Pallative Care, 1001 James Drive, Suite B34, Leesport, PA 19533. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020