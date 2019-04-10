Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanna Wagner.

Joanna "Pete" Wagner, 92, of Leesport, passed away on April 7, 2019.

Born December 8, 1926 in Ephrata, Pa., she was the beloved daughter of Helen and Vernon Lawhead; and raised by her "Gammy" Annie Miller with her cousin, Mabel

Derikson Jankowski. She was predeceased by the "love of her life," her husband of 41 years, Boyd C. Wagner Jr., in 1993.

Pete is survived by her loving sons, Dr. Boyd C. Wagner III, husband of Tracy Schott-Wagner, of Leesport, and Todd

Wagner, husband of Kathy Wagner, of Blue Bell; and her daughter, Lynn Codi, of Reading; and grandsons, Ben and Tyler Codi. She was the beloved "Gammy" to grandsons, Boyd "Bo" Wagner IV and Ian Wagner, with whom she lived for many years.

Pete is a graduate of Ephrata High School and Lebanon Valley College. She worked as a social worker at Bethany Children's Home. She was active in theater and music from a young age and loved singing her entire life. Pete was

active in many community organizations as a board member including Berks County Children and Youth, Central PA Women's Golf Association, and she was the first woman elected to both Schuylkill Valley School Board (on which she served as president) and the Berks County Intermediate Unit.

Pete was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Reading. She loved to travel and could boast visiting every continent. One of her favorite vacation memories was visiting the dogs who pulled the Iditarod sleds and riding them in Alaska "up the hill."

While known by many for her beauty, grace and style, her family remembers her best as the rescuer of animals,

especially the many Newfoundlands she raised. Pete loved all animals and shared her home and farm with dogs, cats, horses, sheep, deer and many exotic animals - even a couple of crazy river otters. In her final days, we could make her smile by naming the animals that were waiting for her on the other side of the rainbow bridge.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please honor Pete's memory by

contributing to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508.

Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Leesport, is in charge of arrangements.




