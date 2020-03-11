Home

Joanne C. Skopek, 73, of Bern Twp., passed away in her residence on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She was the wife of John A. Skopek. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late John K., Sr., and Josephine (James) Weidman. Joanne enjoyed raising cage birds and chihuahuas. She loved her dogs. Surviving in addition to her husband is her daughter: Angela J. (Skopek), wife of Donald Carl, Hegins; three grandchildren: Kyle, Raechel, and Riley; two great-grandchildren: Bodie and Cameron; son-in-law: Gary T. Eck, Centerport; and sister: Jane Johnson, Shillington. Joanne was predeceased by a daughter: Jenette L. (Skopek) Eck, died February 9, 2019; grandson: Joseph G. Eck; brother: John K. James, Jr.; and infant sister: Donna. Services will be held on Saturday at 1:30 pm from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. A viewing will be held in the funeral home Saturday 12:30 to 1:30 pm. Burial will be private in St. John's (Gernant's) Cemetery, Ontelaunee Twp. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
