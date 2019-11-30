|
Joanne E. (Rapak) Cote, 78, passed away peacefully, on Thursday, November 28, 2019, in her Bern Township home, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Anna (Bednar) Rapak, and the loving wife of James P. Cote, who passed in 2016. A graduate of Reading High School, Joanne earned her RN degree from the Misericordia School of Nursing, in Philadelphia, and worked as a nurse for many years, both in private medical practices and at various nursing homes throughout Berks County. In fact, she devoted her entire life to caring for others, always placing the needs of those around her above herself. Joanne was a great mom, supportive of her sons in everything they did, and making sure everyone in the neighborhood was well-fed. She was also a master gardener with the Penn State Extension and enjoyed traveling, first with her husband throughout the world, and later with her grandkids, especially to Knoebels. Joanne is survived by her sons, Christopher, husband of Mitzi, Mohrsville; and Kenneth, husband of Sarah, Bloomington, Ind. She was also an amazing Granny to her three grandchildren: Cassandra, Cameron and Nicholas, who will dearly miss her. In addition to her husband, Joanne was preceded in death by a sister, Rose Mary Rapak. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Joanne at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Holy Guardian Angels RC Church, 3121 Kutztown Road, Reading, followed by her burial at Gethsemane Cemetery. Public viewings will be held Thursday evening, from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m., and Friday morning, from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m., at Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 5153 Kutztown Road, Temple. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019