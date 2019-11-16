Home

John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc.
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
610-372-4160
Joanne Fox, 78, of Kenhorst, passed away Wednesday, November 13, at her residence surrounded by family members. Joanne was born in Lancaster, Pa., on September 19, 1941, a daughter of the late Anna (Moyer) and John Eberly. The wife of Lloyd I. Fox Sr., she was a graduate of Governor Mifflin High School, class of 1959, and worked as a cashier at Shillington Thriftway. She later worked as a medical secretary for Reading Hospital Cardiology, retiring in 2009. In addition to her husband, Lloyd, Joanne is survived by a daughter, Kay Fasnacht, of West Lawn, Pa.; and a step-daughter, Danelle L., wife of Michael Sullivan, of Disputanta, Va.; two sons, Keith B., husband of Tammy Seyler-Ebersole, of Exeter Township, Pa., Kevin L., husband of Becky Miranda-Ebersole, of Catonsville, Md.; and a step-son, Lloyd I. Fox, husband of Denise Fox, of Grill, Reading, Pa. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren: Kyle, David, Amy, Ryan, Megan, Gene, Zachary, Tyler, Kendall, Kameron, Tristan and Dylan.; along with five great-grandchildren; and her companion yellow lab, Molly. Friends are invited to call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20 at Feeney Funeral Home in Reading, Pa. A religious service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20. Entombment at Charles Evans Cemetery, Reading, Pa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Animal Rescue League, P.O. Box 69, Mohnton, PA 19540. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
