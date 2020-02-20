Home

Joanne Gierschick, 63, of Blandon, passed away February 18, 2020 in Penn State Health St. Joseph with her loving family by her side. She was the companion of Tony Weidner. Born February 29, 1956 in Reading, PA, she was a daughter of the late Edgar and Grace (Andes) Davis. Surviving are her children: David C. Rothenberger Jr. of Shillington, Bradley, husband of Melissa (Lightcap) Rothenberger of Temple, Michael, husband of Karen (DiNino) Rothenberger and Alyson Gierschick of Reading. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Lauren, Kylie, Kolby, Austin, Mason Rothenberger; Jordan and Cassidy Gierschick; Madison Pinder; Anthony and Travis Wentz. A great grandson Avery Concepcion also survives. She was preceded in death by her daughter; Stacey Rothenberger, Grandson Tyler. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Contributions can be made to : 3893 Adler Place, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Stitzel Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. will be in charge of the arrangements. www.stitzelfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020
