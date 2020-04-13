|
|
Joanne Louise Sacco, 80, of Exeter Township, passed away peacefully at her residence, on Saturday April 11, 2020, with her husband and children by her side. She was born January 16, 1940, to the late John P. Drobek and Anita (Murphy) Drobek, in Reading, Pa. She married Renard "Mick" Sacco on April 28, 1962, and would be celebrating 58 years of marriage this month. In addition to her husband, survivors include daughter Danette M. (Ajay) Gupta, of Findlay, OH, and son Renard "Rennie", of Exeter, Pa, grandchildren Monica (Chris) Walls, Columbus, OH, and Derek Gupta, Findlay, OH. Joanne graduated from Reading H.S. in 1958. She worked for Western Electric for several years before becoming a full time, devoted wife and mother. Joanne took great pride in her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed being a homemaker, and had a knack for decorating and crafting decor items for her home. Joanne looked forward to family vacations to the shore, both with her children and grandchildren. For many years, Joanne styled hair for neighborhood ladies in East Reading. In 1981 she took a job with Boscov's East in Ladies Sportswear, retiring after 28 years. Customers appreciated her kind smile and great, personal service. Joanne was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Church. There will be a private family service and arrangements being handled by Lutz Funeral Home. For online condolences, please visit LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020