JoAnne R. (Reiniger) Marmarou
1965 - 2020
JoAnne R. (Reiniger) Marmarou, 79, of Reading, died May 20, 2020 in Berks Heim, where she had been a guest since July 2016. She was the wife of Stratton P. Marmarou, whom she married October 15, 1965. Born in West Reading, PA on November 11, 1940, she was a daughter of the late David F. Reiniger and Jean B. (Coxon) Reiniger Black. JoAnne was a 1958 graduate of Reading High School. She was employed with Pomeroy’s in Reading, Easton and Lebanon as a buyer and model for 9 years, retiring in 1967. JoAnne loved attending Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, Reading, with her husband, where she was also active in the Ladies Auxiliary. She also served as a past secretary of the Ladies Auxiliary at Albright College and was the organizer of the largest antique car show on the east coast held during their annual garden party. Incredible cook and baker; her kitchen was always open for anyone that needed or wanted a fresh, home cooked meal. Among others, she has prepared meals and desserts for students and athletes from Albright College and Reading High School, including the Reading High basketball, baseball and football teams. JoAnne was the proud mother of two children: Stephanie Marmarou and Peter D. Marmarou, both of Reading. She was a grandmother and the biggest supporter of her grandson, Anthony V. Marmarou. JoAnne is also survived by a brother, Peter, husband of Patricia (Benner) Reiniger of Scottsdale, Arizona. Her family would like to give a special thank you to the entire staff at Berks Heim of Essick Commons for the excellent care given to JoAnne. Viewings will be held Tuesday, May 26 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday, May 27 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. in Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. Prayer Services will be held Wednesday, May 27 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Father Thomas J. Orsulak celebrating. Burial will be in Charles Evans Cemetery, Reading. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Berks Heim (Please memo – Activity Department), 1011 Berks Road, Leesport, PA 19533. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
MAY
27
Prayer Service
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
