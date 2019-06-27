Joanne Elaine Pfleger Schock, 70, widow of Roland Henry Schock, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at her home.

Born March 1, 1949, in Norristown,

Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the late Richard Newton Pfleger and the late Vera Louise Moyer Pfleger.

She was a retired legal secretary and she was blessed to be a part of nurturing Mackenzie, Mason and Madison Ham. She was an avid reader who enjoyed gardening and creating in the kitchen.

She is survived by two daughters, Tina Schock Mathias (Mark), of Boyertown, Pennsylvania, and Hope Schock George (Roy), of Ruther Glen, Virginia; four grandchildren: Ashley Jalowy, Nick Nensel, Maggie Neiman (Jarid) and Holly Trump (George); a great-grandson; and two sisters, Judy Pfleger Bonetz, of Douglassville, Pennsylvania, and Janice Pfleger Reinhart (Lowell), of Branchburg, New

Jersey.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was

preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Robert Bonetz.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the

, 520 Gervais Street, Suite 300, Columbia, SC 29201.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179.




